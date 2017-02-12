Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

Young women heed global call

Litia Cava
Sunday, February 12, 2017

THE use of creative arts to advocate on issues affecting women is effective, says One Billion Rising Revolution co-ordinator, Elisha Bano.

More than 10 women activists from various non-government organisations turned up for the "Break the Chain" dance rehearsal at the University of the Pacific (USP) in Suva yesterday.

The "Break the Chain" song aims to empower women and raise awareness on the global campaign — One Billion Rising Revolution — the biggest call in history to action to end violence against women and girls.

Ms Bano said the program aimed to encourage women to share their experiences which could assist those who went through similar situations.

"The program aims to eliminate violence against women, all forms of violence especially sexual violence," she said.

"What we will do in this dance practice is we will perform the song and the dance routine here on Tuesday."

Ms Bano said the team had organised a "spoken evening" event at USP next Tuesday and had invited women to speak on the topic of violence and to also share their experiences.








