Clarity over hours

Litia Cava
Sunday, February 12, 2017

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar says the opening and closing hours of health centres around the country are guided by legislations.

Ms Akbar said the opening and closing hours were articulated in the Public Hospitals and Dispensaries Act.

She made this clear after questions were raised on the arrangement of the opening and closing hours of health centres.

Ms Akbar stated that Section 19 of the Public Hospitals and Dispensaries Act stated: "Outpatients seeking attention at a public hospital or public dispensary shall, unless other arrangements are made in any particular case by a medical officer on the staff of such hospital or dispensary, be seen, except on public holidays, between the hours of 8.30 o'clock in the morning and 1 o'clock in the afternoon and between the hours of 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock in the afternoon on Mondays to Fridays, inclusive, and between the hours of 8.30 in the morning and 12 noon on Saturdays".

The minister said health centres operated at different times in terms of the opening and closing hours.

"Our divisional and subdivisional hospitals operate 24 hours seven days a week," Ms Akbar said.

There are 84 health centres around the country.








