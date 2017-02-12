Strong wind, rain expected to ease

/ Front page / News

STRONG wind and heavy rain associated with two weather systems that affected the country over the past week should clear by tomorrow.

This was the word from Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

"Tropical depression 10F lies to the far south of the country and is moving east-south-east further away from the group," he said.

"TD11F lies between Vanuatu and New Caledonia and has considerably weakened. It poses no threat to Fiji."

Despite the fact that TD10F was moving away, Mr Kumar said an associated trough with cloud and rain would continue to affect the country until early next week.

A flood warning remains in force for low-lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station.

A flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for the whole of Fiji.

A heavy rain warning and strong wind warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

"Most parts of the country can expect rain to continue with breaks in between and can be heavy at times with few squally thunderstorms until later tomorrow (today).

"Rain is expected to start easing from the West later tomorrow (today) as the trough moves to the East of Fiji.

"Furthermore, strong northwest winds with average speeds of 45kmph to 60kmph and gusts up to 75kmph over the land areas is expected to gradually ease from Monday."

Mr Kumar said mariners could expect north-west winds of 20 to 30 knots gusting to 40 knots with very rough seas and moderate northerly swells.

"Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms."