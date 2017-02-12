Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Sunday 12 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strong wind, rain expected to ease

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 12, 2017

STRONG wind and heavy rain associated with two weather systems that affected the country over the past week should clear by tomorrow.

This was the word from Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

"Tropical depression 10F lies to the far south of the country and is moving east-south-east further away from the group," he said.

"TD11F lies between Vanuatu and New Caledonia and has considerably weakened. It poses no threat to Fiji."

Despite the fact that TD10F was moving away, Mr Kumar said an associated trough with cloud and rain would continue to affect the country until early next week.

A flood warning remains in force for low-lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station.

A flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for the whole of Fiji.

A heavy rain warning and strong wind warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

"Most parts of the country can expect rain to continue with breaks in between and can be heavy at times with few squally thunderstorms until later tomorrow (today).

"Rain is expected to start easing from the West later tomorrow (today) as the trough moves to the East of Fiji.

"Furthermore, strong northwest winds with average speeds of 45kmph to 60kmph and gusts up to 75kmph over the land areas is expected to gradually ease from Monday."

Mr Kumar said mariners could expect north-west winds of 20 to 30 knots gusting to 40 knots with very rough seas and moderate northerly swells.

"Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns
  2. Kepa's vow
  3. Family hit by car, driver questioned
  4. Strong wind, rain expected to ease
  5. PM: Don't drop the ball
  6. Fijian rose of England
  7. Nasinu wins schools title
  8. Debate on old X-ray machines
  9. Two on robbery charge
  10. Sex education manual 'out soon'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)