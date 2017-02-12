Kepa's vow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Leader of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa at parliament last week.Picture RAMA

RO Teimumu Kepa says those who disapproved of her performance as the Leader of Opposition will not be let down again.

That's the message from the Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi, in response to the 8 per cent disapproval rating of her performance she tallied in the Tebbutt Times poll, conducted by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher Tebbutt Research.

Ro Teimumu received a 44 per cent approval rating in the latest polls, a drop from the 51 per cent approval rating recorded in July 2016. Prior to the 2014 election, Ro Teimumu had an 8 per cent approval rating.

The Opposition Leader said it was very reassuring to note that more people had approved of her performance compared with the amount of people who have showed their disapproval.

"I am also very mindful of those that disapprove of my performance and I assure them that I will try to improve my efforts as Leader of the Opposition in the time we have left. In Fiji, we live in uncertain times and as in all things, there will always be those greater and lesser in performance ratings and other areas of human endeavour," she said.

"No one is ever able to obtain universal approval. However, the lesson I take away from this poll is to try and improve every day. I am blessed to serve and to actively engage with those that disapprove of my performance to listen to their concerns."

Responding to the poll results, her political rival, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said he could not comment on the poll because he had not seen the results.

When told that the results were in his favour, Mr Bainimarama said this meant that he had the support of everyone.

"I haven't seen it (poll results) and if it's in favour of me, that means you all support me, especially The Fiji Times," he said.

"I haven't seen any poll, that means Fiji Times is doing a very good job," Mr Bainimarama told this newspaper at the Parliament foyer on Thursday.

The FijiFirst Party leader scored an approval rating of 78 per cent as the Prime Minister of Fiji; out of which 42 per cent said he was doing "a very good job" and 35 per cent suggested he was doing "a good job".

Four per cent disapproved his performance as the PM - 2 per cent said Mr Bainimarama was "not doing a very good job" and the other 2 per cent said he was "doing a poor job".

The poll was conducted from February 4-7 from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over.

Those approached for the poll were asked the question: Overall, how good a job do you think Voreqe Bainimarama / Ro Teimumu Kepa / Professor Biman Prasad / Sitiveni Rabuka is doing as Prime Minister / Opposition Leader / NFP Leader / SODELPA Leader (very good job / good job / average job / not a very good job / poor job)?