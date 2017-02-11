Sister to testify in arson and murder case

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:10PM PAPUA New Guinean national Mathew Gunua who faces five counts of murder, one count of aiding and abeting, one count of arson and one count of damaging property will testify on Monday when defence presents its case.

Defence will call two witnesses, the other being Mr Gunua's sister.

Mr Gunua is co-charged with taxi driver Binesh Prasad.

Mr Prasad had earlier pleaded guilty to five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of damaging property.

The duo are alleged to have caused the death of five people in a house fire at Navosai, Narere in Nasinu on October 15 in 2015.