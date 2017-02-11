Fiji Time: 10:51 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji PM to act on behalf of the billions at COP 23

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 8:31PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama intends to act as COP President on behalf of all the 7.5 billion people on the planet.

In his message as the incoming president of the COP 23, Mr Bainimarama said all nations must again approach this year's deliberations in Bonn, Germany, as a team.

"Every nation playing its part to combat the rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changing weather patterns associated with climate change," he said.

The Fijian PM said the island nation assumed the presidency of COP 23 determined to maintain the momentum of the 2015 Paris Agreement and the concerted effort to reduce carbon emissions and lower the global temperature, which was reinforced at COP 22 in Marrakesh.

"And I will be doing everything possible to keep the team that was assembled in Paris together and totally focused on the best possible outcome."








