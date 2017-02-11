Fiji Time: 10:51 PM on Saturday 11 February

Health stakeholders plan nutrition intervention

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 8:05PM A ONE-day workshop held in Suva this week, themed 'Nutrition Mobilising Workshop' will serve as a platform to forge stronger networking with stakeholders on effective preparedness and response plan for providing nutrition in emergencies.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Health through the National Food and Nutrition Centre (NFNC), promoted the Nutrition Sub-Cluster - spearheaded the Ministry of Health and Medical Services - that aims to strengthen its partnership to provide a more comprehensive and effective response to nutrition in emergencies.

The membership for the Nutrition Sub-Cluster includes the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and the Pacific Community along with non-government organisations.

Nurturing a multi-sectoral collaboration, the ministry says will enable the Nutrition Sub-Cluster to ensure that nutrition interventions during emergencies are implemented in a cohesive manner.

"The key objectives of this workshop are to advocate for increased stakeholder participation in the Nutrition Sub-Cluster. It's also an opportunity to demonstrate the use of screening tools for nutrition education, screening, mobilisation and advocacy, solicits commitment and identifies partners to be supported technically and financially to support nutrition activities in the community following disasters and emergencies," NFNC manager Ateca Kama said in a Government statement issued today.

"This workshop also paves the way forward in terms of enabling the civil society organisations and the faith-based organisations and NGOs to understand the need to assist in community nutrition interventions," Ms Kama said.

During Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, the Nutrition Sub-Cluster had collaboratively worked with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in providing support in food ration distribution and also in reaching out to affected communities and provided information, advice and support in terms of nutrition and dietetics.

Fiji Methodist Church secretary for Christian Citizenship and Social Service Reverend Iliesa Naivalu said he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to contribute to the nutrition sub-cluster.

Representatives from the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji recognised the workshop as a platform to create more awareness on the role of faith-based organisations towards disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.








