Fiji Time: 10:51 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

China's engagement can benefit Fijian women

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 7:14PM FIJIAN women stand to benefit on innovative enterprises for economic empowerment should they engage with the All Women's China Federation, which has indicated its readiness to do so.

This opportunity was revealed at a meeting between Fiji's ambassador to China Iowane Naivalurua and senior management of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The meeting focused on discussing ways in which the ministry could strengthen its ties with the Republic of China.

A Government statement issued this afternoon noted that discussions included finding ways in which the Fiji mission in China could assist the ministry in identifying various programs and initiatives that could be organised between the two countries in relation to women empowerment, child protection and senior citizens-focused programs at the homes in our country.

"Women play an important part in our society, and we need to support them fully," Mr Naivalurua said in the statement.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta thanked Mr Naivalurua for the opportunity to meet with the senior management of the ministry, and hoped to further utilise the relationship between the two countries.

He said China had a long standing relationship with the ministry and now was the opportunity to expand the areas of cooperation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar
  2. PM rates top
  3. Court orders release of baby
  4. A-G lays out poll timeline
  5. Biman's support
  6. Kepa's approval rating
  7. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  8. QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'
  9. A world cup to remember
  10. Urai: I can move on now

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)