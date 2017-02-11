China's engagement can benefit Fijian women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's ambassador to China Iowane Naivalurua meets the senior management of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:14PM FIJIAN women stand to benefit on innovative enterprises for economic empowerment should they engage with the All Women's China Federation, which has indicated its readiness to do so.

This opportunity was revealed at a meeting between Fiji's ambassador to China Iowane Naivalurua and senior management of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The meeting focused on discussing ways in which the ministry could strengthen its ties with the Republic of China.

A Government statement issued this afternoon noted that discussions included finding ways in which the Fiji mission in China could assist the ministry in identifying various programs and initiatives that could be organised between the two countries in relation to women empowerment, child protection and senior citizens-focused programs at the homes in our country.

"Women play an important part in our society, and we need to support them fully," Mr Naivalurua said in the statement.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta thanked Mr Naivalurua for the opportunity to meet with the senior management of the ministry, and hoped to further utilise the relationship between the two countries.

He said China had a long standing relationship with the ministry and now was the opportunity to expand the areas of cooperation.