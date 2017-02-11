Fiji Time: 10:51 PM on Saturday 11 February

Secondary school rugby league kicks off

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 6:37PM THE 2017 Vodafone Trophy South/East Zone rugby league competition started at the St. Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa today.

The Queen Victoria School fielded all their teams in the three grades, including U15, U17, and U19 competitions.

In the Bati challenge, Nasinu Secondary School Panthers thrashed Suva Grammar School Titans 46-4, while QVS Knights beat Marist Brothers High School Dragons 30-22.

The competition is expected to kick off next week.

Results: 

U15 

AOG Sea Eagles 0-28 QVS Knights;

NSS Panthers 18-14 SGS Titans.

U17

NSS Panthers 16-8 QVS Knights;

AOG Sea Eagles 30-6 Nabua Warriors.

U19

QVS Knights 30-22 MBHS Dragons (Tanoa Challenge);

LDS Cowboys MCI Rabbitors (Won By Default);

NSS Panthers 46-4 SGS Titans (Bati Challenge).








