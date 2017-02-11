Increased doctor posting to rural and maritime areas: Akbar

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:31PM FIJI'S Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar says the ministry will increase the number of doctors posted to rural and maritime areas as the ministry increases its doctor ratio.

Ms Akbar made this clear following questions raised on what the ministry planned to do in order to address the one doctor posting to remote areas around Fiji.

During an interview this week, the Minister also confirmed that the doctor to population ratio in the country stood at 1:1400 at present.

Ms Akbar said the the ministry would reengage soon-to-be-retired medical personnel depending on the kind of expertise they possessed.