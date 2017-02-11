FNPF holds public forum for northern members

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNPF members in Labasa at the forum held at the Fiji National Provident Fund Labasa branch today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 6:24PM MEMBERS of the Fiji National Provident Fund in Labasa had their forum at the Labasa office today.

The forum enabled members to ask questions to clear their doubts on issues they have with the FNPF.

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai informed members that the forum was a way to interact with members and to understand their expectations.

Responding to questions from participants about the changes in the interest rates, Mr Waqairawai said whatever they declared to members were based on what they earned from their investments.

"In the past, rates on Government bond used to be at 12 per cent and 14 per cent at some stage. And so now, it's 6 per cent and at some stage, it was 4 per cent, so most of our investments with the bond had decreased," he said.

