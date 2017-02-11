Fiji Time: 10:51 PM on Saturday 11 February

Portable weighbridges installed to detect overloading

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 6:12PM FIVE new additional sets of portable weighbridges will be used to curb the incidences of overloading and to reduce road infrastructure damage in the country.

While briefing Parliament on the achievements of LTA last year, Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) was in the process of acquiring those portable weighbridges, which would be distributed across the country.

He said the authority had purchased three sets of portable wheel weighers to assist in its vehicle overloading operations across the country.

"Last year, the LTA had repaired its three existing permanent weighbridges in Valelevu, Lami and Lautoka. Currently, our officers are engaged in other enforcement work and overloading management exercise,"  Mr Kumar said.

He said weighing teams had been deployed to the Lami weighbridge site, West, Vanua Levu - Nabouwalu and Savusavu Wharves, Bau-Tikina bypass road, and Narayan Jetty. 

The authority had, in 2016, issued 906 traffic infringement notices for overloading, and tested 19,518 vehicles for weight compliance.








