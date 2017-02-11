Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Dance emphasis on fighting violence

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 5:46PM MORE than 10 women turned up for the 'Break the chain' dance rehearsal at the University of the South Pacific (USP) today.

The Break The Chain song aims to empower women and raise awareness on the global campaign - One Billion Rising Revolution - the biggest call in history to action to end violence against women and girls.

One Billion Rising coordinator Elisha Bano said the program focused on efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against women, especially sexual violence.

Ms Barno said the team had organized a spoken evening at USP next Tuesday, and they had invited some women to speak on the topic of violence and to also share their experiences.

"We will have women from different backgrounds who will be participating on the night and they will not only share their experience but also give other ladies some insights of how they were able to survive the trauma that they went through," she said.








