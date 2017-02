/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The weather office says heavy rain associated with two weather systems will clear on Monday. This is the flooding in Ra when rain poured continuously in the Western Division last week. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:15PM STRONG winds and heavy rainfall associated with two weather systems that affected the country over the past week should clear by Monday.

This was the word from Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

"Tropical depression 11F has weakened considerably and TD10F lies to the far south of the country," he said.