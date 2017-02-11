Tourism Fiji signs e-travel MOU with Fliggy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rosie Holidays managing director Tony Whitton, Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel and Fliggy vice-president Duna Dongdong discuss opportunities in Nadi. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 5:09PM DUAN Dongdong, the vice president of Fliggy - the online travel arm of e-commerce colossus Alibaba, signed a memorandum of understanding between China's biggest e-travel platform and Tourism Fiji yesterday.

The meeting was fostered by Rosie Holidays.

Mr Dongdong said that apart from Fiji getting access to more than 200 million users who transacted on Fliggy, there were trade opportunities to be explored as well.

Rosie Holidays managing director Tony Whitton said premium Fijian products could gain access into the lucrative Chinese market through the landmark partnership with Fliggy.