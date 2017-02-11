Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Three miles walk for Batinikama villagers

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 3:57PM VILLAGERS of Batinikama Village outside Labasa had to walk three miles to catch the bus today.

This was  after the Galoa Bridge got damaged early this week.

Galoa villager Timoci Darata said the bridge was badly damaged by the flood.

"Villagers of Batinikama, Valelevu, Oneva and Nasareci will have to walk another three miles to the next village of Namoli in order to catch the bus while we have to walk more than 10 minutes to Namoli village," he said.

Attempts are now being made to obtain comments from the relevant stakeholders.








