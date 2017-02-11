Three miles walk for Batinikama villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Timoci Darata with children from Galoa Village points at the cracked bridge damaged by the floods this week. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 3:57PM VILLAGERS of Batinikama Village outside Labasa had to walk three miles to catch the bus today.

This was after the Galoa Bridge got damaged early this week.

Galoa villager Timoci Darata said the bridge was badly damaged by the flood.

"Villagers of Batinikama, Valelevu, Oneva and Nasareci will have to walk another three miles to the next village of Namoli in order to catch the bus while we have to walk more than 10 minutes to Namoli village," he said.

Attempts are now being made to obtain comments from the relevant stakeholders.