+ Enlarge this image Plants believed to be marijuana that were uprooted during the raid. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:44PM FIJI Police have conducted a raid at a home at Sawanivou in Ra and discovered dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the operaton was conducted on Thursday afternoon.

The homeowner, a 25-year-old man, led officers to a farm where 20 plants were discovered.

She said the suspect was now in custody as investigations continued.