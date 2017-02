/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The washed out section of Navula Road. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 3:19PM THE Fiji Roads Authority says it has inspected the section of road washed out during heavy rainfall in Navula, Lautoka.

In response to questions sent by The Fiji Times, the FRA said the road would be assessed and repaired because it was a bus route.

Residents in the area said the washed out section of road was a serious safety issue for school children, workers and the elderly.

The section of road was washed away during heavy downpours last Wednesday.