Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

3000-plus applications for rain water harvesting scheme

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 3:16PM A TOTAL of 3062 applications have been received from non-metered customers around the country under the Rain Water Harvesting scheme (RWH).

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Parveen Kumar said the Rain Water Harvesting scheme (RWH) was expected to benefit about 4000 homes with the distribution of an equivalent number of tanks. 

Mr Kumar said the scheme targeted those who faced intermittent water supply in both rural and urban areas.

There were 348 applications from the Central Division, 1339 from the North, two from the Eastern Division and 1373 from the West. 

In addition, a total of 12 applications were received from metered customers with eight from the Central Division and four applications from the West.

He said the cost of a 5000 litre tank was about $900 and the 2016/17 Government budget for this scheme was $4.5million.

One of the places where the scheme was implemented was in Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu.

He said the initiative demonstrated the Government's commitment to ensure all Fijians had access to clean water. 

"To illustrate the impact of this scheme, one example is on the Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu. They have 14 x 5000 litre newly-installed tanks," Mr Kumar said. 

"This means Government does not need to cart water to the village. Other areas receiving water through water carting services are now being targeted to receive these rain water harvesting tanks to minimise or eradicate the need to cart water."

Mr Kumar said until now, a total of 128 households had benefited from the Rain Water Harvesting scheme. 

As at January 26 this year, a total of 2108 applications had been processed and were ready for distribution.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Court orders release of baby
  4. Biman's support
  5. Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar
  6. Kepa's approval rating
  7. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  8. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  9. A world cup to remember
  10. QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)