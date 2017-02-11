3000-plus applications for rain water harvesting scheme

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:16PM A TOTAL of 3062 applications have been received from non-metered customers around the country under the Rain Water Harvesting scheme (RWH).

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Parveen Kumar said the Rain Water Harvesting scheme (RWH) was expected to benefit about 4000 homes with the distribution of an equivalent number of tanks.

Mr Kumar said the scheme targeted those who faced intermittent water supply in both rural and urban areas.

There were 348 applications from the Central Division, 1339 from the North, two from the Eastern Division and 1373 from the West.

In addition, a total of 12 applications were received from metered customers with eight from the Central Division and four applications from the West.

He said the cost of a 5000 litre tank was about $900 and the 2016/17 Government budget for this scheme was $4.5million.

One of the places where the scheme was implemented was in Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu.

He said the initiative demonstrated the Government's commitment to ensure all Fijians had access to clean water.

"To illustrate the impact of this scheme, one example is on the Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu. They have 14 x 5000 litre newly-installed tanks," Mr Kumar said.

"This means Government does not need to cart water to the village. Other areas receiving water through water carting services are now being targeted to receive these rain water harvesting tanks to minimise or eradicate the need to cart water."

Mr Kumar said until now, a total of 128 households had benefited from the Rain Water Harvesting scheme.

As at January 26 this year, a total of 2108 applications had been processed and were ready for distribution.