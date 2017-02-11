Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

LTA consults disability stakeholders on PSV service

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 3:09PM FIJI'S Lands Transport Authority (LTA) has embarked on a stakeholder consultation with the five association representing people living with disabilities to obtain their views and inputs on how the LTA can assist their needs in terms of accessing public service vehicles.

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said this exercise should be able to establish the type of assistance that allows PSVs to cater for the needs of not only physically-challenged individuals but other vulnerable members of society as well.

"Work is in progress on revising the current technical code of practice to factor in the special needs of the vulnerable members of society, including vehicle modification and bus construction," Mr Kumar told Parliament.

"This will be an important achievement when completed in assisting Government to was to achieve its stated aims of meeting the transport needs of all vulnerable members of Fiji."

The modernisation of PSVs for vulnerable society is part of a number of specific improvements by the LTA since last year.








