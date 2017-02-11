Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rewa-Ba schedule friendly match

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 2:27PM THE Rewa football team is expected to play a friendly match against Ba tomorrow.

Rewa president Nazeel Buksh said the match was highly likely to be played in Ba as a build-up match towards the 2017 OFC Champions League.

Both the teams would be representing Fiji at the event.

As for Rewa, it is more special since they will be making their debut in the competition.

The Men in Black won the 2016 Vodafone Premier League while Rewa finished on a second spot.

The match is scheduled for 3pm at Fiji FA academy grounds in Ba.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Court orders release of baby
  4. Biman's support
  5. Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar
  6. Kepa's approval rating
  7. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  8. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  9. A world cup to remember
  10. QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)