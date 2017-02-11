Rewa-Ba schedule friendly match

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Rewa soccer team during one of their recovery session at the Aquatic centre in Suva last week. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:27PM THE Rewa football team is expected to play a friendly match against Ba tomorrow.

Rewa president Nazeel Buksh said the match was highly likely to be played in Ba as a build-up match towards the 2017 OFC Champions League.

Both the teams would be representing Fiji at the event.

As for Rewa, it is more special since they will be making their debut in the competition.

The Men in Black won the 2016 Vodafone Premier League while Rewa finished on a second spot.

The match is scheduled for 3pm at Fiji FA academy grounds in Ba.