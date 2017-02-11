Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Commission welcome amendments to Public Order Act

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 1:53PM THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) has welcomed the amendments to the Public Order Act on Thursday.

Director HRADC Ashwin Raj said the amendment demonstrated a progressive approach towards delimiting freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

Mr Raj also commended the amendments to the Electoral Act that "will engender great accountability, transparency and access to information".

Amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2017 proposes to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the electoral processes and procedures.

If the Bill is enacted, it will allow the Fijian Elections Office time to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements in preparation for the next general elections in 2018.

"These progressive legal reforms are timely in that it will ensure a robust human rights landscape where every Fijian enjoys freedom of expression, association and the right to political participation as Fiji head towards the 2018 general election."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Court orders release of baby
  4. Biman's support
  5. Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar
  6. Kepa's approval rating
  7. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  8. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  9. A world cup to remember
  10. QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)