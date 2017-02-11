Commission welcome amendments to Public Order Act

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image HRADC director Ashwni Raj. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:53PM THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) has welcomed the amendments to the Public Order Act on Thursday.

Director HRADC Ashwin Raj said the amendment demonstrated a progressive approach towards delimiting freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

Mr Raj also commended the amendments to the Electoral Act that "will engender great accountability, transparency and access to information".

Amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2017 proposes to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the electoral processes and procedures.

If the Bill is enacted, it will allow the Fijian Elections Office time to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements in preparation for the next general elections in 2018.

"These progressive legal reforms are timely in that it will ensure a robust human rights landscape where every Fijian enjoys freedom of expression, association and the right to political participation as Fiji head towards the 2018 general election."