FRA reviews drainage system

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 1:36PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has commenced a review of its entire drainage system and how it interacts with council storm water, and Land and Water Resource Management Unit's systems to ensure a better and more integrated drainage network.

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar said this in response to a question posed in Parliament on cleaning and maintaining drains and culverts alongside, under main roads and highways that fell within its jurisdiction.

He said the responsibility for drainage was complex and varied.

Councils and local authorities, he says are responsible for storm water reticulation within their municipalities; and also keeping road side drains and culverts clean and operable.

He said the Land and Water Resource Management Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture was responsible for all drainage that comes under the Drainage Scheme in identified areas, such as sugar cane and rice growing areas.

The FRA is responsible for the construction of roadside drainage and the cleaning and maintenance of drains and culverts in rural areas alongside and under main roads and highways.

Mr Kumar said the FRA had an ongoing program of regular roadside drain cleaning and maintenance as part of its maintenance budget. 

The 2016/17 maintenance budget for work on both sealed and unsealed roads is $43.65million and as at 31 December 2016, FRA had expended $25.8 million. A portion of this expenditure includes drain cleaning and the flushing of culverts under roads. 

"Unfortunately madam Speaker, we have a legacy issue in that many of our existing road culverts and drains have been under designed for the volumes of run off we see today. 

"The FRA has recognised this and has commenced a review of our entire drainage system and how it interacts with Council storm water and Land and Water Resource Management Unit's systems to ensure we have a better, more integrated drainage network."

He said all agencies must work better together to solve those problems.  








