Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Karavaki: Old x-ray machines must go

NASIK SWAMI
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 1:05PM HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar was told by Opposition in Parliament to send all the old x-ray machines at Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital to the archives.

This was told to the Minister by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Member of Parliament Semesa Karavaki who said the x-ray machines needed to be replaced by digital ones.

National Federation Party (NFP) MP Prem Singh also questioned the Minister why the CWM Hospital had run out of chemicals to develop x-ray films.

In response, Ms Akbar said the wet film processing was an old system based technology which had already been abandoned in many countries and was being phased out globally," Mr Singh said.

"I am pleased to say that Fiji is acting in step with the rest of the world and my ministry is in the process of replacing the wet film processing with the latest methods of digital imaging processing," Ms Akbar said. 

She said there were two types of chemicals used to produce x-ray images by wet film processing.

They are:

- Chemical x-ray developer; and

- Chemical x-ray fixer.

She said both those chemicals were available and services being provided with appropriate measures in place to manage stocks in the period before the next shipment arrived at the end of the month.

"Due to a period when the digital dry film processing system at CWM Hospital was not operational, there was a surge in the use of the wet film processing system.

"That contributed to the higher than normal use of the chemical reagents.

"Arrangements have been made with our supplier to fast-track the supply of chemicals to Fiji but since they are regarded as dangerous cargo as they cannot be air cannot be air freighted in large quantities."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Court orders release of baby
  4. Biman's support
  5. Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar
  6. Kepa's approval rating
  7. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  8. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  9. A world cup to remember
  10. QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)