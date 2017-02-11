Award nominees hosted to cocktail party

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sportsman of the Year nominee Manueli Tulo receives his nominee award from Fiji Tattslotto resident executive director Graeme Brown in Suva last night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 12:57PM THE Fiji Sports Award nominees were hosted to a cocktail party reception at the ANZ Stadium Corporate Box on Friday night.

While addressing the attendees, Fiji Sports Council CEO Litiana Loabuka acknowledged the outcome of the historic event in Fiji sports last year.

She said Friday's event was a historic event as well as the first of its kind in Fiji.

"To all the nominees, congratulations. This is a night set aside, especially for you," Mrs Loabuka said.

"A big thank you for making the effort to come down here."

She thanked all the sponsors for their support.

The cocktail party was sponsored by Ajax Spurway Fasteners Ltd.

The awards night will be held at the Vodafone Arena next Friday.