Fiji Time: 5:49 PM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Award nominees hosted to cocktail party

WAISALE KOROIWASA
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Update: 12:57PM THE Fiji Sports Award nominees were hosted to a cocktail party reception at the ANZ Stadium Corporate Box on Friday night.

While addressing the attendees, Fiji Sports Council CEO Litiana Loabuka acknowledged the outcome of the historic event in Fiji sports last year.

She said Friday's event was a historic event as well as the first of its kind in Fiji.

"To all the nominees, congratulations. This is a night set aside, especially for you," Mrs Loabuka said.

"A big thank you for making the effort to come down here."

She thanked all the sponsors for their support.

The cocktail party was sponsored  by Ajax Spurway Fasteners Ltd.

The awards night will be held at the Vodafone Arena next Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Court orders release of baby
  4. Biman's support
  5. Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar
  6. Kepa's approval rating
  7. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  8. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  9. A world cup to remember
  10. QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)