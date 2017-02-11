Officers trained on better land care

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Conservation officers who were part of the workshop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:06PM FOURTEEN officers from all provinces received training in strategic communications and innovation in a bid to improve better care of land and forests in the country.

The officers received innovative Wakatu Fiji outreach tools, including illustrated flip charts and inspirational videos, to help individuals and communities take action to improve the health of the land through sustainable farming and forestry.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs partnered with cChange, a regional communications non-profit organisation, to offer the training as communities continue to face more challenges meeting their food and income needs from the land.

Conservation officer for Tailevu Talei Kocovanua said changing mindsets was one of the most challenging aspects of her work, and now she felt ready to take on the challenge.

"This is the only way I will be able to positively impact on these communities and effectively communicate key messages on the environment to the people of Tailevu," Ms Kocovanua said.

The conservation officers committed to taking the flip charts, videos and engaging their communities in discussions.

"The flip chart will be a very useful and effective tool to use in the community. Most people get bored when we just do a lot of talking. These illustrations are a great way of capturing their attention and getting them talking."

cChange founder Scott Radway said the officers would play an important role in reviving the land.

"Given their position at iTaukei Affairs, the 14 conservation officers have a tremendous role to play in helping communities get access to practical solutions to reviving their land. And now they have the tools to lead the way," Mr Radway said.

Wakatu Fiji is led by the ministries of iTaukei Affairs, Fisheries and Forests, and Agriculture.