Union: Farmers made request

Former prime minister and FLP leader Mahendra Pal Chaudhry

THE National Farmers Union (NFU) says a statement made by Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama in Parliament on Monday that no request was made for a special cane payment was not true.

Former prime minister and NFU general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said the media had reported numerous requests made by farmers during consultations held in Tavua and Rakiraki in January this year.

"At the meeting, Fiji Sugar Corporation acting CEO Mikaele Biukoto said no special cane payment could be made because the miller had just suffered a $31 million loss and the FSC was not in a financial position to make the payment," Mr Chaudhry said.

"So, in my view, for the PM to stand up in Parliament and say no request was made by growers is not true.

"There are two news articles which appeared on Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16 in the two dailies which covered stories where farmers had made the requests." On Monday, National Federation Party parliamentarian Prem Singh asked Mr Bainimarama to explain why he did not authorise the Fiji Sugar Corporation to give a special cane payment to cane growers before the start of the new school year in January 2017.

In response, the PM said special payments were not part of the scheduled cane payments mandated under the Sugar Master Award.

NFP leader Prof Biman Prasad repeated the question after saying that Mr Bainimarama's response had not answered the question.

The PM said no special cane payment was made this year because farmers had not requested for a payment.