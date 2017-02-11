Project benefits villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Steven Purcell of Southern Cross University describes to villagers at Cikobia in Lau a few post harvesting steps that needs to be improved. Picture: SUPPLIED

THIRTY-Four villages across Fiji are benefiting from a project that aims to improve income gained from harvesting Sea cucumber (sasalu).

The project, funded by the Australia Centre for International Agricultural Research, took place on three villages in Ra, five villages in Kadavu, three villages in Bua, four villages in Cakaudrove, five villages in Taveuni, five on Lakeba and Oneata, three on Yasawa and five on Vanua Balavu.

Titled "Evaluating the impacts of improving post-harvesting processing of sea cucumber in the Western Pacific region", the project was led by Southern Cross University in Australia.

The project aims to increase income earned from sea cucumber by improving the quality of post-harvesting techniques allowing the end product to be sold for more money

It teaches villagers proper handling techniques and preparation of sea cucumber while also educating them on conservation and sustainable catch of the product.

Project officer Sailasa Tagica said after initial survey to determine current practices for fishing and processing sea cucumbers, harvesting manuals and training DVDs were developed to help train the communities.

"It was also translated into the iTaukei language, making it easier for villagers to understand.

"Also, a hands on training workshop on processing was conducted at each community just for guidance through the best practice processing methods," Mr Tagica said.

He explained that results prior to the training and after the training were presented at fisheries forums and beche-de-mer forums, which could help in managing the sea cucumber fishery.

Mr Tagica said articles were also published from the findings of the project

Villager Sirilo Rakai of Lavena on Taveuni said after undergoing the village-based training on post-harvest processing, he was able to increase his earnings while also learning how to conserve his marine resources.

Mr Rakai said he now knew to only take the bigger slugs while leaving the smaller ones for replenishment.

Mikaele Uganidavui, a 30-year-old fisherman of Vuna, Taveuni, said he was able to fully clothe his newborn child as a result of the increased income.

The four-year project began in 2014.