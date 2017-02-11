Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A 'wise' decision

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 11, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's decision to insure its infrastructure has paid dividends for the miller and similar protections should be sought for other sectors of the Fijian economy.

This was the comment made by Social Democratic Liberal Party politician and Opposition member Viliame Gavoka in Parliament this week.

"You may know, Honourable Speaker, Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) used to be self-insured," he said.

"They used to carry their own insurance but just before TC Winston, they took up a policy in London and right after that, TC Winston hits and FSC got $37 million of insurance payment.

"Those are the kind of issues that are very crucial to us."

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said insurance was important for the FSC because of the increasing adverse weather affecting the country and the sugar sector.

"This is an issue for the FSC, but as far as Government is concerned, having insurance is wise in this day and age given all the climate challenges the industry is facing," he said.

"Fiji is subject to volatile weather and climate change is a reality for us.

"Since 2012, we have had two major tropical cyclones, numerous floods and extended dry weather spells.

"In terms of risk management, one needs to be very mindful of how we protect our risk given the importance of the sugarcane industry to the country."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)