A 'wise' decision

+ Enlarge this image Viliame Gavoka. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's decision to insure its infrastructure has paid dividends for the miller and similar protections should be sought for other sectors of the Fijian economy.

This was the comment made by Social Democratic Liberal Party politician and Opposition member Viliame Gavoka in Parliament this week.

"You may know, Honourable Speaker, Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) used to be self-insured," he said.

"They used to carry their own insurance but just before TC Winston, they took up a policy in London and right after that, TC Winston hits and FSC got $37 million of insurance payment.

"Those are the kind of issues that are very crucial to us."

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said insurance was important for the FSC because of the increasing adverse weather affecting the country and the sugar sector.

"This is an issue for the FSC, but as far as Government is concerned, having insurance is wise in this day and age given all the climate challenges the industry is facing," he said.

"Fiji is subject to volatile weather and climate change is a reality for us.

"Since 2012, we have had two major tropical cyclones, numerous floods and extended dry weather spells.

"In terms of risk management, one needs to be very mindful of how we protect our risk given the importance of the sugarcane industry to the country."