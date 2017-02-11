Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drainage assistance

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 11, 2017

THE Sugar Ministry will be providing drainage assistance to farmers in the near future, says Yogesh Karan.

He said the impact of climate change on the industry was a reality that could no longer be ignored.

"Weather systems bringing increased rainfall and the associated flooding issues are a huge drain on our resources," he said.

"We have had two floods within the space of one month and I have noted farmers complaints that drains are filled with silt and debris.

"There is no funding available for drainage as such and I have written to the Fiji Roads Authority and drainage boards to see what can be done about this issue."

Mr Karan said while natural disasters were always factored into industry plans, it was difficult to predict how any weather system would affect cane farms and infrastructure.

"The only thing we can do is ensure that when farms are affected by disasters, farmers are given every assistance to get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said the comments made by the Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary was welcomed.

"Stagnant water and blocked drainage have huge impacts on cane plants.

"We thank the permanent secretary for making this commitment because it is not only a major issue for the sugarcane industry but also for residential properties located near farms."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)