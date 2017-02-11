/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rajendra Menon shows his cane destroyed by TC Winston in Vitogo, Lautoka. The Sugar Ministry will provide drainage assistance to farmers in the near future, says permanent secretary Yogesh Karan. Picture: FILE

THE Sugar Ministry will be providing drainage assistance to farmers in the near future, says Yogesh Karan.

He said the impact of climate change on the industry was a reality that could no longer be ignored.

"Weather systems bringing increased rainfall and the associated flooding issues are a huge drain on our resources," he said.

"We have had two floods within the space of one month and I have noted farmers complaints that drains are filled with silt and debris.

"There is no funding available for drainage as such and I have written to the Fiji Roads Authority and drainage boards to see what can be done about this issue."

Mr Karan said while natural disasters were always factored into industry plans, it was difficult to predict how any weather system would affect cane farms and infrastructure.

"The only thing we can do is ensure that when farms are affected by disasters, farmers are given every assistance to get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said the comments made by the Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary was welcomed.

"Stagnant water and blocked drainage have huge impacts on cane plants.

"We thank the permanent secretary for making this commitment because it is not only a major issue for the sugarcane industry but also for residential properties located near farms."