Chaudhry: Enact Bills

+ Enlarge this image Former prime minister and FLP leader Mahendra Pal Chaudhry has questioned why there are delays in enacting the Freedom of Information and the Code of Conduct legislation. Picture: FILE

THE Fiji Labour Party has questioned why there are delays in enacting the Freedom of Information and the Code of Conduct legislations.

The Bills were tabled in Parliament in April last year, however, have yet to be enacted into legislation. The two pieces of legislation meant to hold the Government accountable and transparent, are mandatory constitutional requirements, Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said.

"Section 150 of the 2013 Constitution calls for legislation to allow a member of the public the right to access information and documents held by the Government and its agencies.

"Section 149 calls for the establishment of a Code of Conduct applicable to the President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister, ministers, members of Parliament and all other holders of high office.

"An important adjunct to the Code of Conduct requirement is the setting up of an Accountability and Transparency Commission (Section 121) which oversees tasked with setting rules and procedures for the implementation of the code and to monitor compliance with it.

"However, none of these important pieces of legislation crucial to ensuring good governance and meant to guard against corruption in high office, have seen the light of day even though the FijiFirst Government is already two-thirds way through its term in office."

Mr Chaudhry said the FLP had strong reservations on the effectiveness of the Code of Conduct Bill as it stood.

"For instance, it allows the President, the Prime Minister and ministers to continue to hold directorships and shares in private companies even after being appointed to office.

"Despite these flaws, we question the reason behind the continuing delay in tabling the two Bills in Parliament.

"Their importance to good governance dictates that they be given priority over all other legislative matters.

"It is 30 months since the FijiFirst Government took office. We are now preparing for the next general elections. Why the continued delay in putting these Bills through?" Mr Chaudhry asked.