Opportunity for urban youths

Saturday, February 11, 2017

YOUTHS living in urban areas would also be part of the seasonal workers program as the demand for Fijians to work overseas increases, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

He made this clear after a question raised by Opposition member Salote Radrodro on how unemployed youths in urban areas could also benefit from the program.

Mr Usamate said when the seasonal work program for Australia and New Zealand started in 2015, the inclusion of both unemployed youths in the urban and rural areas was necessary and it had to be changed.

"But one of the issues that was faced at that time was that a number of those who went did not do the work and some even absconded and ran away," he said

The minister said the approach of recruiting seasonal workers was then changed and it focused on unemployed youths in rural and maritime areas.

Mr Usamate said about 1000 Fijian youths were in the seasonal workers ready pool and more than 300 people have been sent to Australia and New Zealand through this program.








