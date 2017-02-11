Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Free medicine scheme

Nasik Swami
Saturday, February 11, 2017

STATE'S free medicine scheme came under scrutiny in Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to an update given by Health Minister Rosy Akbar on the scheme, National Federation Party (NFP) leader Prof Biman Prasad said any good government would review its schemes to whether it was working or not.

Prof Prasad said under the scheme, the pharmacies were forced to participate without being provided with any assistance.

He said the ministry should allow pharmacies to procure its own medicines so that they were aware of the needs of the public.

Ms Akbar said a total of 142 medicines were part of the scheme.

She said as of February 3, 2017, a total of 24,317 people had registered for the scheme with 13,675 from the Western Division, 7185 from the Central Division and 3457 from the Northern Division.

"As of December 2016, the ministry had purchased around $4.8 million worth of medicines," Ms Akbar told Parliament.

She outlined there were four medicines out of the 142 covered by the program which could only be supplied by the major hospitals because they were to be prescribed by a consultant and given by injection which could only be in a divisional hospital.

Ms Akbar said the four medicines were enoxaparin, vitamin B12, surfactant and alteplase.

"Sixty-five private retail pharmacies and 47 government health facilities are involved in the free medicine program."

She also outlined that the ministry would further strengthen the pharmaceutical supply system to ensure the essential medicines were readily available whenever and wherever required.

"At times, availability in certain centres can be a challenge, but we work promptly to address the issues when it arises," Ms Akbar said.








