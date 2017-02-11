Kumar: $25.8m spent on roadworks

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has spent $25.8 million from its budget allocation to repair sealed and unsealed roads and also to clean flooded drains, says Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar made the statement in Parliament on Thursday saying $43.65m was allocated in FRA's budget to repair sealed and unsealed drains.

Mr Kumar said littering was also a contributing factor of unnecessary flooding faced in towns and cities around the country.

He highlighted this while responding to an urgent oral question by Opposition member Prem Singh regarding what the ministry was doing in order to minimise the effects of flooding in towns and communities.

Mr Kumar said FRA was working on a program to construct and upgrade all under-designed drains and culverts around the country.

"One of the very important issues that we all have to understand that the existing drains and the culverts are under-designed and it cannot hold water," he said.

"The effect of climate change is evident with the amount of rainfall that we have been receiving in the past few years."

The minister also assured the House that FRA was capable of fulfilling its tasks and responsibilities.