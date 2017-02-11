Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kumar: $25.8m spent on roadworks

Litia Cava
Saturday, February 11, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has spent $25.8 million from its budget allocation to repair sealed and unsealed roads and also to clean flooded drains, says Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar made the statement in Parliament on Thursday saying $43.65m was allocated in FRA's budget to repair sealed and unsealed drains.

Mr Kumar said littering was also a contributing factor of unnecessary flooding faced in towns and cities around the country.

He highlighted this while responding to an urgent oral question by Opposition member Prem Singh regarding what the ministry was doing in order to minimise the effects of flooding in towns and communities.

Mr Kumar said FRA was working on a program to construct and upgrade all under-designed drains and culverts around the country.

"One of the very important issues that we all have to understand that the existing drains and the culverts are under-designed and it cannot hold water," he said.

"The effect of climate change is evident with the amount of rainfall that we have been receiving in the past few years."

The minister also assured the House that FRA was capable of fulfilling its tasks and responsibilities.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)