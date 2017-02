/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Top: students of Suva Muslim College after the prefects induction ceremony. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

PARENTS gathered in large numbers at schools around the Suva area this week to witness the induction of their children as prefects and student heads.

It was a proud moment for most parents as it was the first time for their children to be given leadership roles.

It was also a chance for families to celebrate their children's achievements at the start of the school year.