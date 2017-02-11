Arts to file appeal

/ Front page / News

FIJI Times Ltd general manager and publisher, Hank Arts has been given until next Monday to file written submissions before the hearing for his application for leave to appeal next week on Thursday.

His lawyer, Tomasi Tuitoga, yesterday made an application for leave to appeal against the ruling on bail variation for Mr Arts, which was earlier delivered by the High Court.

Mr Arts earlier filed an application for bail variation to travel to New Zealand to attend his daughter's wedding.

The wedding is scheduled for next week on Saturday.

This application was dismissed by Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva.

The matter was called before President of the Fiji Court of Appeal, Justice William Calanchini yesterday. Mr Tuitoga said the bail conditions set by the Magistrates Court on August 17, last year disallowed Mr Arts from travelling abroad.

Mr Arts is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism.