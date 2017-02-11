Urai: I can move on now

/ Front page / News

FIJI Trades Union Congress national president Daniel Urai says he can finally move on from the mental torture caused by a case that has consumed him for almost six years.

Yesterday, the Nadi Magistrates Court acquitted Mr Urai and FTUC Committee member Nitendra Goundar of unlawful assembly, for a meeting held on Mana Island in 2011.

Both looked relieved when the State announced its intention to withdraw the charge.

"It took them five years to say that they would not continue the case," he said.

"This was mental torture."

His lawyer, Mark Anthony, said he was pleased with the results.

"We made a submission that there was a lack of evidence with the State to continue with the case," he said.

"We're obviously pleased that the magistrate agreed with our submission."

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony was also present at court yesterday.