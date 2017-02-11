Delight as sisters admitted to the Bar

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Double celebration...Nazia Nazmeen Ali blows the candle to celebrate her birthday and addmission to the bar with other lawyers at Holiday Inn yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MANISHA and Alisha Ali are sisters who have the good fortune of sharing the same birthday.

And the sisters by birth have reason for another dual celebration as they became sister solicitors by together gaining admission to the Bar yesterday.

They were among the 25 law graduates from the University of the South Pacific who were admitted to the Bar before Chief Justice Anthony Gates during an admission ceremony at the Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

The two share the same birthday, April 23, but were born a year apart. Manisha always aspired to be a lawyer, while Alisha was initially interested in joining the medical field. Her mind changed soon after her younger sister persuaded her to follow the same career path she aspired to join.

Alisha said she had never regretted making the decision to join her younger sister.

"It is a very proud moment for me to be admitted to the Bar and sharing this moment with my sister," Alisha said.

"The past five years wasn't easy, but we studied really hard to be here."

Manisha said not only was she honoured to have been admitted to the Bar alongside her elder sister, she said she was glad to have been able to make her father proud.

"We started off at law school together. We used to sit in separate rooms to do assignments until we were stuck so if we had any questions then we would go and talk to each other," Manisha said. "It was great support to study law with my sister. We were motivation for each other."

The two hope to join the Government soon. They dedicated their achievements to their family, especially their parents.