QVSOB 'does not tolerate bullying'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Queen Victoria School in Tailevu. Picture: FILE

THE Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association says it is a worrying factor that every year assault cases are being reported from the school and each subsequent case is worse than the last.

Its president, Anasa Vocea, said the idea that bullying and assaulting others was part and parcel of boarding life should change and students and teachers should know that it was wrong.

This comes after complaints by students who were subjected to systematic beatings and bullying by school prefects, senior boys and a teacher.

One of the two students who reported the matter to police said sticks used to open dormitory windows was used to hit students and another student said he was punched repeatedly on the head by senior students and a teacher.

"I remember when I was in school (QVS) in the 1960s, it used to happen, but it was very minor. Now it seems to have gone worse since then, students and teachers should know that bullying will not be tolerated," Mr Vocea said.

He said the involvement of a teacher — if it is true — makes it worse.

The Fiji Police Force said it was still investigating the alleged assaults.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is also investigating after receiving a complaint from a student.

Commission chairman Ashwin Raj said the commission took the allegations seriously.