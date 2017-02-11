Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

iTaukei 'own iqoliqoli rights'

Nasik Swami
Saturday, February 11, 2017

FISHERIES Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the iTaukei were the traditional fishing rights owners of iqoliqoli (tradition fishing grounds).

Mr Koroilavesau was questioned in Parliament by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) parliamentarian Kiniviliame Kiliraki. Mr Koroilavesau said the State-owned the waters and the traditional fishing rights owners were the iTaukei.

The minister was asked by SODELPA MP Semesa Karavaki to explain why officials were conducting consultations on the iqoliqoli and were referring to iqoliqoli owners" as vakatawa ni iqoliqoli (custodians of the fishing grounds).

Mr Koroilavesau said the reference by ministerial officials was just interpretation.








