PM refutes bipartisan sugar call

+ Enlarge this image NFP and Opposition member Prem Singh during the parliament break yesterday. Picture: RAMA

"LEAVE us out of it." This was Prime Minister and Sugar Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's response to a motion by the National Federation Party for the formation of a bipartisan sugar select committee on sugar in Parliament yesterday.

"We do not need a political answer to this sugarcane industry that everyone is talking about," he said. "But we need a commercial answer to this, which is being provided by this side of the House because we are not politically motivated to harass the sugarcane industry and of course the farmers."

Mr Bainimarama said his Government remained committed to ensuring the industry remained sustainable and economically viable and this would be done by the reforms that were being implemented.

The PM informed the House that a bi-partisan approach was an agreement or co-operation of two political parties that usually opposed each others policies.

"We have three political parties here. I think this bipartisan approach which is recommended by honourable Prem Singh should be done between NFP and SODELPA.

"Because seriously, these are two political parties who have opposing views of what life should be in Fiji.

"I think the bipartisan approach honourable Prem Singh wants done should be done between SODELPA and NFP, leave us out of it."

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said he was saddened by the PM's response to an issue that affected the livelihoods of 200,000 people.

"I have not heard many suggestions or examples of what the Government is doing that is helping the farmers bring back the confidence and increase the production," he said.

"So really I am saddened by the outright rejection of this bipartisan proposal.

"It's not just about the commercial aspects of it. It's about policies, it's about getting farmers together."