Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM refutes bipartisan sugar call

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 11, 2017

"LEAVE us out of it." This was Prime Minister and Sugar Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's response to a motion by the National Federation Party for the formation of a bipartisan sugar select committee on sugar in Parliament yesterday.

"We do not need a political answer to this sugarcane industry that everyone is talking about," he said. "But we need a commercial answer to this, which is being provided by this side of the House because we are not politically motivated to harass the sugarcane industry and of course the farmers."

Mr Bainimarama said his Government remained committed to ensuring the industry remained sustainable and economically viable and this would be done by the reforms that were being implemented.

The PM informed the House that a bi-partisan approach was an agreement or co-operation of two political parties that usually opposed each others policies.

"We have three political parties here. I think this bipartisan approach which is recommended by honourable Prem Singh should be done between NFP and SODELPA.

"Because seriously, these are two political parties who have opposing views of what life should be in Fiji.

"I think the bipartisan approach honourable Prem Singh wants done should be done between SODELPA and NFP, leave us out of it."

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said he was saddened by the PM's response to an issue that affected the livelihoods of 200,000 people.

"I have not heard many suggestions or examples of what the Government is doing that is helping the farmers bring back the confidence and increase the production," he said.

"So really I am saddened by the outright rejection of this bipartisan proposal.

"It's not just about the commercial aspects of it. It's about policies, it's about getting farmers together."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)