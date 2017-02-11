Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Church works on solving impasse

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, February 11, 2017

THE western divisional superintendent and chief steward of the Tavua Division have been given the task of resolving an issue between members of the Tavualailai Methodist Church and other Christian groups involved in an alleged act of sacrilege.

Methodist Church of Fiji spokesperson Reverend James Baghwan said the matter was now being dealt by the church.

"The church leadership has tasked the divisional superintendent and chief steward of the Tavua Division to work to find a resolution and reconciliation to this issue," he said.

"This is a sensitive issue.

"We know it will take time, deep reflection and dialogue and prayer."

Tavualailai Methodist Church steward Apisalome Tovi has said the issue was also with police. He said the act in which a monument belonging to the Methodist Church was destroyed had created a rift in relations between villagers and some church groups in Tavua.

He said discussions on the issue would continue.

Ba Provincial Council administrator Jese Volau said a meeting with villagers and church representatives in Tavua this week had been rescheduled to next week.








