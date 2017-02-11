Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 11, 2017

GOVERNMENT is installing 122 streetlights and footpaths in rural, urban and peri-urban areas in the Western Division in a bid to improve the health and safety of all people.

This comment was made by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the western village streetlight program which was presently in progress, would result in the installation of 122 new street lights at a total cost of $1.6 million.

"The installation will cover the entire stretch from Korotogo by-pass road to Nailaga Village," he said.

"With this section, 100 per cent of the trenching and pole foundation has already been carried out in the Cuvu section and Korovuto section.

"The other sites along the stretch will be completed by July or August of this year.

"The section in front of Nailaga Village will be installed completely with solar streetlights which will contribute to our commitment under the Paris Agreement."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum added that in villages which had existing poles, extensions were done from the poles to provide streetlighting within the village area.

The A-G said having streetlights supported healthier living as people felt safer and could now walk to and from work to home or exercise at night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)