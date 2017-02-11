Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT is installing 122 streetlights and footpaths in rural, urban and peri-urban areas in the Western Division in a bid to improve the health and safety of all people.

This comment was made by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the western village streetlight program which was presently in progress, would result in the installation of 122 new street lights at a total cost of $1.6 million.

"The installation will cover the entire stretch from Korotogo by-pass road to Nailaga Village," he said.

"With this section, 100 per cent of the trenching and pole foundation has already been carried out in the Cuvu section and Korovuto section.

"The other sites along the stretch will be completed by July or August of this year.

"The section in front of Nailaga Village will be installed completely with solar streetlights which will contribute to our commitment under the Paris Agreement."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum added that in villages which had existing poles, extensions were done from the poles to provide streetlighting within the village area.

The A-G said having streetlights supported healthier living as people felt safer and could now walk to and from work to home or exercise at night.