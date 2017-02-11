Farmers assisted, says ministry

/ Front page / News

FARMERS in Qelewaqa, Labasa, have received assistance on rice farming and have engaged with the Ministry of Agriculture since 2015.

This was confirmed by Ministry of Agriculture North principal officer Paula Tuione on Thursday.

An article published by this newspaper last month stated complaints received from a group of rice farmers from Qelewaqa who claimed they were still waiting to hear from the ministry on their request for a ploughing machine.

Mr Tuione said the ministry was aware of all the issues faced by the farmers.

"There are 10 farmers in Qelewaqa who are organised as one rice cluster and their main crop is sugarcane and they do other cash crops and rice for home consumption with surplus sold at the municipal markets in the North," he said.

Mr Tuione said their locality staff had engaged with the group since 2015 through the provision of tractor works, rice seeds and advisory service.

He said the ministry's tractor was in Coqeloa and it might take time to reach the farmers who had been advised to use their bullocks or machines while waiting for assistance.