Mosquito fine for resident

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 11, 2017

A LABASA resident was fined $100 for failing to remove and destroy mosquito breeding sites from his compound.

The resident appeared before Magistrate Thushara Thennakoon in Labasa on Wednesday and was ordered to pay the fine within 14 days or be jailed for 14 days.

The resident, who lives in Vunivau was convicted for the offence of "Presence of Immature Stages of Mosquito", contrary to Section 109 of the Public Health Act: Cap 111.

Macuata Rural Local Authority secretary Pranit Kappor, who appeared for the prosecution, said a team of health inspectors were sent to inspect residential areas around Labasa.

"The house-to-house visits were done to ensure the public is safe from deadly diseases such as dengue and Zika," he said.

"The health inspectors were out in the communities during the 'Fight the Bite campaign' advising members of the public on the importance of destroying mosquito breeding grounds such as tyres, drums or any other receptacle items capable of holding water.

"During a routine follow-up, it was seen that one of the houses in Vunivau failed to adhere to the advice given and upon consultation a seven-day notice was served which the accused failed to comply with."

Mr Kappor said the accused was then charged under section 109 of the Public Health Act Cap 111, which states that "presence of mosquito larvae is an offence".

"Members of the public should pay attention to the advises being given by health officials as it is done to protect their own health and wellbeing," he said.

"They should take interest in cleaning their surrounding from overgrowth and also removing water holding containers.

"This conviction will serve as a deterrent to the communities that fail to adhere to the health advice being provided."








