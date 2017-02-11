'Beliefs hinder work of vanua'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of iTaukei Affairs PS Naipote Katonitabua at the Macuata Village by-law consultation yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE involvement of religious works in villages is a hindrance to obligations of the vanua, a village bylaws consultation meeting heard yesterday.

Macuata district reps raised the concern on how villagers were actively involved with church works but failed to attend to obligations of the vanua.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said similar concerns had been raised in past consultations around the country.

"New religious and church groups are being set up in villages and they come in with principles and beliefs that have contradicted traditional protocol," he said.

"We have received submissions in which villagers are concerned that more people turn up to do religious works and not so many when the village headman calls for duties to be done.

"So we are asking these religious groups to follow the proper channel and liaise with the village headmen."

A few district reps from the vanua of Caumatalevu raised the same concern.

Labasa district rep Isoa Baleirotuma said the decisions made by village headmen and traditional leaders should be respected.

"In villages today, when the village headmen calls for a meeting, hardly anyone turns up, but when there is a church job to carry out all church members attend," he said.

"But these church members live in the villages and there are more financial levy collected for the churches rather than the vanua. So we need to limit and be very careful about allowing new church groups to come into villages because they have different beliefs."