Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Court orders release of baby

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, February 11, 2017

THOSE sleepless nights having to worry about his five-month-old baby kept at a home in Savusavu have finally ended for Ritesh Kumar.

Yesterday, the Labasa Magistrates Court ordered the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to release Mr Kumar's baby into his custody. Magistrate Thushara Thennakoon approved Mr Kumar's application to take the baby back to his home in Tuatua, Labasa.

In December last year, Mr Kumar's plight of losing his wife to a jail sentence and daughter to the Lomani Au Home was published in this newspaper.

"I am so happy I am getting my daughter back and my prayers have finally been answered," he said.

"I had to stay strong for my family and just prayed and trusted in God for His help and today (yesterday) I am the happiest man.

"My baby, who is my third and youngest, is coming back home and my wife returned last month so life is back to normal for my family."

His wife, Ashika Nand, was sentenced to three months in prison last year for dumping and hurting their second child in a bush at Tabia, outside Labasa in 2015.

As a result of her sentence, the baby was taken into the home by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation in which Mr Kumar paid maintenance.

Mr Thennakoon ordered that the baby be released yesterday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)