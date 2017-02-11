Court orders release of baby

/ Front page / News

THOSE sleepless nights having to worry about his five-month-old baby kept at a home in Savusavu have finally ended for Ritesh Kumar.

Yesterday, the Labasa Magistrates Court ordered the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to release Mr Kumar's baby into his custody. Magistrate Thushara Thennakoon approved Mr Kumar's application to take the baby back to his home in Tuatua, Labasa.

In December last year, Mr Kumar's plight of losing his wife to a jail sentence and daughter to the Lomani Au Home was published in this newspaper.

"I am so happy I am getting my daughter back and my prayers have finally been answered," he said.

"I had to stay strong for my family and just prayed and trusted in God for His help and today (yesterday) I am the happiest man.

"My baby, who is my third and youngest, is coming back home and my wife returned last month so life is back to normal for my family."

His wife, Ashika Nand, was sentenced to three months in prison last year for dumping and hurting their second child in a bush at Tabia, outside Labasa in 2015.

As a result of her sentence, the baby was taken into the home by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation in which Mr Kumar paid maintenance.

Mr Thennakoon ordered that the baby be released yesterday.