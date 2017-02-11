Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, February 11, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is consistently well perceived across the four divisions in Fiji and by different ethnicities and age groups.

His approval ratings for these areas were revealed in the latest Tebutt-Times poll where he scored an overall approval rating of 78 per cent — far ahead of his closest political rivals, Ro Teimumu Kepa and Professor Biman Prasad.

The Northern Division recorded a 91 per cent approval rating for Mr Bainimarama while in the West he recorded a 78 per cent approval rating and his lowest approval rating of 73 per cent was recorded in the Central Division.

iTaukei, Fijians of Indian descent and respondents of other ethnicities all approved of Mr Bainimarama's performance as Prime Minister- giving him approval ratings of 71 per cent, 83 per cent and 74 per cent respectively. His approval ratings — of 80 per cent from respondents aged 18 to 29, 76 per cent from those aged 30 to 44 and 81 per cent from those aged 45 years and over are — the highest recorded in this poll.

Mr Bainimarama also had high appeal with both genders. 80 per cent of males and 77 per cent females approved of his performance. Only five per cent of males and two per cent of females disapproved of his performance as Prime Minister








