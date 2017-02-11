Flotsam and jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard a story from a friend who was travelling on his daily commute earlier this week.

As the bus waited in the morning traffic jam, he saw a vehicle with the words "Professional" written on it.

He was admiring the driving skills until they reached Nabua.

The car driver reached an island where he had to give way to the vehicles coming from right.

What this driver did was go halfway on to the island before coming to a complete stop, giving less space to oncoming traffic.

The friend chuckled to himself thinking sometimes what we advertise ourselves as and practical skills can be very different.