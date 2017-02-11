Kepa's approval rating

/ Front page / News

WHILE the iTaukei still remain the top supporters of Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa's leadership, a Tebbutt-Times poll approval ratings has revealed her support from the Fijians of Indian descent also looks promising.

The survey results of the poll conducted a few days ago highlight that 59 per cent of the iTaukei, 35 per cent of Fijians of Indian descent and 17 per cent from other ethnic groups approve Ro Teimumu's performance as the Opposition Leader. According to the poll, 8 per cent of the iTaukei, 10 per cent of the Fijians of Indian descent and 21 per cent from other ethnic groups disapproved her performance as the Opposition Leader.

The poll also outlines that more people between the 30-44 years age bracket had given her higher approval ratings for her performance. A total of 45 per cent from the age group of 18-29 had approved her performance while 8 per cent disapproved. The poll further revealed that the Roko Tui Dreketi received a higher approval rating from females (45 per cent) than males (44 per cent).

Ten per cent of males and 9 per cent of females disapproved her performance as the leader.

Ro Teimumu received more support from the Northern/Eastern Divisions (45 per cent) followed by Central Division (53 per cent) and Western Division (36 per cent).

The Western Division polled 13 per cent disapproval for her performance as the leader followed by 8 per cent in the Northern/Eastern Divisions and 6 per cent in the Central Division.

According to the poll, 44 per cent total approval ratings and 10 per cent being disapprovals of her performance as the Opposition Leader. For those approving, 12 per cent said she was doing "a very good job", and 32 per cent said she was doing "a good job".

Seven per cent of those disapproving said she was "not doing a very good job" and 3 per cent said she was doing "a poor job".

Two per cent of those surveyed refused to answer the question, a significant 17 per cent were unsure, and 29 per cent rated her performance as "average".