Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kepa's approval rating

Nasik Swami
Saturday, February 11, 2017

WHILE the iTaukei still remain the top supporters of Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa's leadership, a Tebbutt-Times poll approval ratings has revealed her support from the Fijians of Indian descent also looks promising.

The survey results of the poll conducted a few days ago highlight that 59 per cent of the iTaukei, 35 per cent of Fijians of Indian descent and 17 per cent from other ethnic groups approve Ro Teimumu's performance as the Opposition Leader. According to the poll, 8 per cent of the iTaukei, 10 per cent of the Fijians of Indian descent and 21 per cent from other ethnic groups disapproved her performance as the Opposition Leader.

The poll also outlines that more people between the 30-44 years age bracket had given her higher approval ratings for her performance. A total of 45 per cent from the age group of 18-29 had approved her performance while 8 per cent disapproved. The poll further revealed that the Roko Tui Dreketi received a higher approval rating from females (45 per cent) than males (44 per cent).

Ten per cent of males and 9 per cent of females disapproved her performance as the leader.

Ro Teimumu received more support from the Northern/Eastern Divisions (45 per cent) followed by Central Division (53 per cent) and Western Division (36 per cent).

The Western Division polled 13 per cent disapproval for her performance as the leader followed by 8 per cent in the Northern/Eastern Divisions and 6 per cent in the Central Division.

According to the poll, 44 per cent total approval ratings and 10 per cent being disapprovals of her performance as the Opposition Leader. For those approving, 12 per cent said she was doing "a very good job", and 32 per cent said she was doing "a good job".

Seven per cent of those disapproving said she was "not doing a very good job" and 3 per cent said she was doing "a poor job".

Two per cent of those surveyed refused to answer the question, a significant 17 per cent were unsure, and 29 per cent rated her performance as "average".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)